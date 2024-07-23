Let’s focus on good governance, Naidu tells NDA legislators

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a roadmap on the issues to be discussed to all the MLAs and MLCs of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Monday.

After the Governor’s address to the combined session of legislature, the Chief Minister had a detailed meeting with the MLAs and MLCs which is attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, and all the ministers.

“The people have handed over the power to us by reposing immense faith in us. We should, thus function by providing good governance and should maintain the trust,” the Chief Minister told the MLAs and MLCs. Regretting that the previous government had completely destroyed the systems, Chandrababu said that this has pushed the financial condition of the state into a very bad position. Perhaps this kind of situation does not exist in any other state. The previous government had brought the economic condition of the state to such a pass that funds can’t be spent from the exchequer even for emergency purposes.

All the systems got completely crippled while the bureaucratic setup too has gone off the track due to the incompetent and inefficient ruling of the previous government. “There are now several challenges before our government and by resolving all these issues, we have to take up welfare and development,” the Chief Minister added.

Cautioning the MLAs and MLCs not to follow the undemocratic practises as followed by the YSRCP government, the Chief Minister felt that the YSRCP leaders wanted to loot the state and they could achieve their goal. “We have come to power to do good to the state and the people,” he noted.

Informing the MLAs and MLCs about the dramas that the YSRCP leaders played with regard to the murder of Jagan’s paternal uncle, YS Vivekaknada Reddy, Chandrababu said that they have mastered the art of escaping safely after committing the crime. The latest incident in which the files containing the details of assigned lands and lands under Rule 22A were set on fire at the Madanapalle tahslidar office is a classic example of this, he added. Now they are trying to convert it into a fire accident, but there are a lot of doubts on this, he stated.

Maintaining that the Vinukonda incident is another example of how the YSRCP is resorting to a fake campaign, the Chief Minister pointed out that though the murder was purely on personal rivalry Jagan is saying that President’s rule should be imposed on the state. Chandrababu made it clear that there is no compromise on the maintenance of law and order in the state, and added that if leaders, belonging to any political party, try to take the law into their hands it will not be tolerated at all.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to focus on zero crime rate in the state and said that even if the ruling party leaders too try to commit a little crime it will not be tolerated. “I was in jail for 55 days and you can imagine how I suffered. But still there is no question of adopting any kind of vengeful attitude. Let us punish anyone as per the provisions of law but no political vengeance and the leaders of all the three alliance partners should be very clear on this,” he said.

Stating that condition of roads is very bad due to the previous government’s inefficient rule, Chandrababu stressed the need to take up immediate repairs to the roads which may cost around Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore. “Let us focus on this after the rainy season ends,” he said.

Asking the MLAs and MLCs to make concrete suggestions to the government, the Chief Minister asked them to always bring the ground reality to his notice. “We all should work making the 2029 elections our target. As the Prime Minister has already mentioned about the Viksit Bharat, we are formulating a vision for Viksit Andhra Pradesh. Prepare an action plan for your respective segments as good results can be achieved only if we function with a perfect planning,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.