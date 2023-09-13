Let’s take atrocities of YSRCP to public: TDP

Ongole: The Prakasam district TDP leaders decided to take the atrocities allegedly committed by the YSRCP government in the state to the public and explain the need for the TDP government in future.



In a meeting held with the erstwhile Prakasam district leaders, workers of the TDP and its state vice-president Damcharla Janardhana Rao, MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar, DVB Swamy, Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji and others discussed about an action plan and decided to take the atrocities of the YSRCP government on the TDP workers and common public.

Speaking at a meeting, Damachala Janardhana Rao said that the YSRCP leaders have spent four and half years in looting the public resources and used police to harass common people. He said that their leader Chandrababu Naidu has shown the world how to develop the state, but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed how to do politics.

He said that as the Yuvagalam Padayatra by Nara Lokesh was successful and gathered more public support day-by-day, the YSRCP feared it and used tactics to stop it and sent Chandrababu Naidu to jail also.

He said a number of TDP leaders are also facing non-bail able cases and harassment from police and YSRCP leaders in the district. He advised the TDP leaders and cadre to take the facts on the scams and atrocities by the YSRCP government and educate them on the need of the TDP government after the elections.

Former MLAs Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Kandula Narayana Reddy, assembly constituency in-charges Guduri Erixon Babu, MM Kondaiah, and others also participated in the meeting. Later, they went as a rally by breaking the police restrictions and garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Throvagunta raising slogans against the YSR Congress Party government.