Libraries urged to adopt digital technology

Vijayawada: Prof K Somasekhara Rao of Department of Library and Information Science, Andhra University participated as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the two-day national workshop on D-Space software organised by the Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the workshop, the professor urged libraries to adopt digital technologies and remain relevant as centres of knowledge.

He said D-Space, an open-source digital repository system is essential for modern libraries, enabling free storage and retrieval of digital information.

D-Space is designed for storing, managing, and sharing digital assets like research papers, theses, and e-books.

It ensures long-term preservation and provides tools for metadata application, collection organisation, and access control, making it indispensable for libraries.

Ram Vishwas Chourasiya from the Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru conducted advanced training on D-Space setup, repository management, and digital asset security.

Librarian Dr M Panduranga Swamy and Rector Fr Dr PR John also spoke.

Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj, distributed certificates to the participants while organising secretary Dr T Rojamani ensured the workshop addressed participants’ needs effectively.

Workshop convener Dr GA Prasad Rao extended gratitude to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education and the Loyola management for their support. Library committee members, including Fr G Kiran Kumar and senior faculty Dr Tummala Srikumar also participated.