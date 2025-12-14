Library inaugurated in B Ramadurgam village

Kurnool: A new library was inaugurated at B Ramadurgam village in Nandyal district on Saturday, built through community effort and corporate support. Villagers, former students, and entrepreneur A Ramanjaneyulu resolved to build the library. V Gidda Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, and Surya Narayana Reddy, of the same village donated the land.

Ramanjaneyulu, owner of Ashish Infra Con Projects Company, secured financial assistance from IPIC Systems Private Limited and Hope for Life Foundation, enabling the construction's completion. IPIC management urged that ‘every home should become a library.’

Speakers like Rajasekhar and Srinath emphasised that education leads to family and village prosperity, urging students to pursue disciplined learning and secure jobs for the benefit of society. Himaja pledged to donate books worth one lakh rupees.

Dr Sunkanna of Yashoda Hospital shared his journey, attributing his success to disciplined study despite early difficulties. MEO Prabhakar praised Ramadurgam as an ideal village with many government employees, emphasising that ‘education is the weapon for development.’

Ramanjaneyulu called for village harmony and equal access to knowledge in the library.