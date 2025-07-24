LIC zonal carrom, chess tournaments commence

Rajamahendravaram: The LIC South Central Zone Carrom and Chess Tournaments commenced with great fervour at Surya Gardens here under the aegis of LIC Rajahmundry Division. The two-day event has attracted 82 participants from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, showcasing a vibrant mix of talent and competitive spirit. The tournament was formally inaugurated by Satyanarayana Sahu, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC Rajahmundry. He addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of sports in fostering teamwork, discipline, and a sense of unity among employees. He extended his best wishes to all the players and encouraged them to compete with integrity and enthusiasm.

Renowned players Nirmala, former National Carrom Champion, and Apoorva, former World Carrom Champion, added charm to the event. Their participation greatly inspired the players and attendees. LIC Sports Board Members Suresh and DVSY Sharma were present as official observers. International Carrom Referee Shaik Abdul Zaleel and International Arbiter GV Kumar oversaw these competitions.

M Poornachandra Rao, Manager (P&IR), LIC Rajahmundry Division, expressed his pride in hosting the event and appreciated the platform it provides to LIC employees to display their sporting talent. In the men’s carrom category, L Raghavendra from Shimoga, A Avinash from Visakhapatnam, G Anandam from Karimnagar, P Seenayya from Nellore and N Shankar, in the women’s carrom matches, S Apoorva from Hyderabad, Sudha Sanjeev from Bangalore, Mythili Ramars from Hyderabad, Megha Muley from Dharwad, and P Nirmala from Hyderabad won against their opponents.