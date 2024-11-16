Light to Moderate Rains Expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center have announced that light to moderate rains are anticipated across Telangana today, following insights from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD noted that northeast and east winds are currently blowing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, contributing to the likelihood of rainfall in both Telugu states. Notably, there are no specific rain warnings in effect.

In related updates, the Amaravati Meteorological Center has indicated a potential for thundershowers in certain areas of the Coastal and Seema districts of Andhra Pradesh. Light rainfall is expected in several districts, including YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, and Tirupati. Furthermore, the possibility of light to heavy rains persists through tomorrow, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the cold intensity in Telangana is on the rise, leaving many residents shivering in the biting temperatures. The last few days have seen a significant increase in cold conditions, with thick fog extending across the state, posing challenges for morning commuters. Visibility has been severely compromised, particularly affecting the elderly and children. Doctors warn that traveling in such foggy conditions should be minimized to ensure safety.

Hyderabad experienced heavy snowfall this morning, resulting in a drop in night temperatures. In the city’s suburbs, minimum temperatures have fallen below 18 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are affecting the atmosphere, increasing the chill factor. Health officials recommend wearing warm clothing and advise the public to venture out only when absolutely necessary to combat the cold effectively.