Light to moderate rains to continue in AP today amid surface trough in Bay of Bengal

The rains continue to persist in Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of the surface trough in the Bay of Bengal. The state has experienced continuous rainfall for the past five days, with heavy rains occurring in many districts along the coast and in Rayalaseema. According to the meteorological department, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rains in certain parts of Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Other areas may experience showers or cloudy conditions. On Wednesday, torrential rains affected several districts along the coast.

Significant rainfall measurements have been recorded in various districts, including 111.2 mm in Addaki of Bapatla district, 81.6 mm in Yarragondapalem of Prakasam district, 70.2 mm in Mundlamur of Prakasam district, 55.6 mm in Kavali of Nellore district, 43.4 mm in Gudur of Kurnool district, 43 mm in Kurnool, 39.2 mm in Jangameshwarapuram of Palnadu district, 38.6 mm in Markapuram of Prakasam district, 37.2 mm in Kuru, 34.6 mm in Aspari of Kurnool district, 33 mm in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, 31.2 mm in Avanigadda of Krishna district, 30.4 mm in Raypalle of Bapatla district, and 30.4 mm in Piduguralla of Palnadu district.

These rains have provided relief to farmers, as the rainfall is beneficial for drying crops. Additionally, the people of Andhra Pradesh have been relieved from the scorching heat that prevailed until last week. The weather has cooled down, and some districts are experiencing cold weather at night. Overall, these rains bring much-needed relief to the state of Andhra Pradesh.