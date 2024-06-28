Likes to be people’s Collector: Dr Vinod

Anantapur: The TDP government, which took charge a fortnight ago, is in the business of overhauling the State and districts administrative set-up and in the process has shifted several district Collectors for their dubious role on political front.

Anantapur district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has been spared from shifting for a couple of reasons, one being a person picked up by the Election Commission on grounds of his non-partisan functioning and for his dynamism in his style of functioning in the places of his earlier posting.

Immediately after taking over as the Collector in the middle of the election process, Vinod Kumar strictly went by the rule book. Even though busy in the election process, he never forgot public problems and confidence among the people that even in the midst of election process, there is a government which cares and listens to their non-political problems.

Collector Vinod functioned in a way to make his mark on people. He has been studying on the needs of people, farmers, irrigation projects and a host of other issues and acting upon pleas, complaints and demands of people.

Talking to The Hans India, Collector Vinod Kumar said that he loves to be a people’s Collector and has no vested interests of any kind, anywhere.