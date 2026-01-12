Likhitha Sai crowned Mrs Amaravati

Vijayawada: The grand finale of the 10th season of Mrs Amaravati competitions was held in a colourful and traditional manner at Ila Gardens here on Saturday. About 26 women participated in the competitions, presenting themselves in elegant traditional attire and showcasing grace and cultural values.

In the final results, Likhitha Sai from Vijayawada city emerged as the winner. Aparna from Mangalagiri secured the first runner-up position, while Mounika from Eluru claimed the second runner up position.

Winners in various special categories were also announced. Usha Varma won the Best Influencer award, Supriya received the Best Eyes title, Sarika was awarded Best Smile, V Durga won Best Hair, Sravani was honoured with Best Beauty, Anupama received the Best Traditional award, and Nagamalleswari was declared Best Walk.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities as chief guests, including actress Laya, Ambica Krishna, Bade Hema Prasad, Bigg Boss fame Tasty Teja, and Sobha Shetty, who added glamour and encouragement to the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejas Elite Events CEO Pradeep Choudary expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, supporters, and participants who have stood by the event and supported it continuously for the past nine seasons.