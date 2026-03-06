Students protest at JNTU- H over pharmacy students’ detention

A protest was staged on Thursday in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University administration building by the Student Protection Forum, demanding justice for B Pharmacy fourth-year students.

The agitators insisted that all eligible students be promoted under the December 2023 proceedings, which clearly stated that credits were not mandatory for advancement.

Student leaders J Dilip and Rahul Naik criticised the university for detaining hundreds of students by citing a December 2025 circular, despite having earlier promoted them from the second to the third year under the same rules. They questioned how hall tickets were issued for fourth-year exams if credits were allegedly lacking, calling the detentions unjust and confusing for students who had already completed their semester examinations.

The protest saw participation from students across various affiliated colleges. Leaders demanded the immediate promotion of detained students and requested clarity on why the Examination Branch Director framed the guidelines instead of the

Academic and Planning Director. They warned that if justice is not delivered, the issue would be escalated to the Chief Minister.

Student leaders Jayaram, Sagar, Rajkumar, Vasant, Varun, Robin, Bhanu Prasad, Durga Prasad, Mahesh, Vishal, and Srikanth joined the demonstration, pressing for an urgent resolution to safeguard academic futures. The administration has yet to provide a formal response to the mounting pressure from the student body. The protesters remain resolute, maintaining that the university must honour its earlier commitments to ensure students do not face unnecessary academic delays or financial hardships.