Lion's share of funds allotted for providing quality education: Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Kadapa: Education Minister and district in-charge minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been allocating lion's share of funds for providing quality education in the state.

Participating as chief guest in the 5th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at IIIT campus in Idupulapaya on Saturday, the Minister said that the state was implementing several schemes to uplift educational standards despite facing severe financial crisis.

He said the government was spending funds in a big way for providing infrastructure facilities in the interest of 24,000 students pursuing studies in the four campuses of RGUKT and urged them to strive hard for achieving fruitful results.

RGUKT founder Vice Chancellor Dr Raji Reddy recalled that former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy established the IIITs with an ambition to bring information technology available to rural students. On the occasion, the minister presented degree pattas to 2019, 2020 and 2021 batch students.

He felicitated the toppers with gold medals. RGUKT Chancellor Prof K C Reddy, Vice Chancellor Hemachandra Reddy and Registrar K Samrajyalakshmi were present.