Liquor shops under new policy to open today

Highlights

  • They will be allowed to do business from 10 am to 10 pm
  • The new owners have began lifting stocks, likely to run shops on temporary premises initially

Guntur: Private persons who got liquor shops in the draw will open 3,396 liquor outlets under the new excise policy of the government in all the districts from Wednesday. Liquor shop owners will open the shops on temporary premises on October 16 and later, they may shift to the permanent shops and get the licence.

Liquor traders started lifting stocks of all the brands of liquor from Tuesday to start business on Wednesday. All the liquor shops will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm. If any shop owner violates the norms, the excise officials will take action against the owner.

If liquor is sold at a price higher than the price fixed by the government, the excise department will take action against the liquor shop concerned. The government provided the digital payment facility at the liquor shops unlike in the past when only cash was accepted. The government decided to take stern action against those who threaten the liquor traders and interfere in their business.

During the YSRCP rule, the government itself operated liquor shops and sold unknown brands at high prices. Under the new excise policy, the government allotted shops to private persons.

