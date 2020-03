List of stores in AP where you can get groceries at your doorstep during lockdown

With the Andhra Pradesh state strictly enforcing the lockdown, leaving the house for groceries has been turned out complicated during the lockdown period. Though the stores and restaurants are open, people are not being allowed to enter on roads.

However, the grocery stores that are considered essential during lockdown have been directed to deliver the services at the doorstep. Customers can stay at home and place the order on Whatsapp or by calling the store.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a district-wise store list from where the public can place the order for groceries. It is also notified that the public can raise a complaint to the municipalities through Whatsapp if any of the stores found selling the groceries at higher rates.

Here is the district-wise list to stores that offer the services at your doorstep...