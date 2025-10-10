Live music performance in city on dec 6

Visakhapatnam: People of Visakhapatnam are set to get treated to live music as playback singer Karthik is visiting the city to entertain the audience with live music performance. The 10-city extravaganza marks the much-awaited return of acclaimed singer-composer Karthik to the stage, delivering his hits and soul-stirring performances to music connoisseurs.

Sharing his excitement about the tour, Karthik said, “This tour is my way of giving it back to society, through my music in your city.”

Produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, the tour will cover 10 cities across South India, including Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Cochin, Rajahmundry, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Madurai and Warangal, beginning from November 30th.

In Visakhapatnam, the live music is scheduled on December 6.