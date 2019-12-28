Live Updates: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to grace the Visakha Utsav 2019 event
The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will grace the event to inaugurate the program at YSR Central Park.
The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will grace the event to inaugurate the program at YSR Central Park.
Live Updates
- 28 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
The utsav is being held at two venues -- beach road and YSR City Central Park.
- 28 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
People from across various regions came in droves to witness the much-awaited edition of Visakha Utsav.
- 28 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
Beach Road comes alive with a string of impressive folk art forms, classical dance and live concerts.
- 28 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT
Ahead of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrival at the main venue of Visakha Utsav - 2019, students join a jig at the beach road, cheering the viewers.
students join a jig at the beach road#VisakhaUtsav #RKbeach pic.twitter.com/lnunZ0cL90— The Hans India (@TheHansIndiaWeb) December 28, 2019
- 28 Dec 2019 11:39 AM GMT
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives at Visakhapatnam to participate in Visakha Utsav - 2019 as chief guest.