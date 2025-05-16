Local bodies urge Finance Commission for allocation of more infrastructure funds

Tirupati: Representatives from rural and urban local bodies appealed to membera of 16th Finance Commission Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh to allocate adequate funds for the provision and development of essential infrastructure in local bodies, particularly in sanitation, drinking water, roads, drainage, and other civic amenities.

Dr Ghosh held a consultative meeting held on Thursday in Tirupati. It was part of the 16th Finance Commission’s ongoing review of developmental works undertaken by urban local bodies.

Apart from Dr Ghosh, the session was attended by commission Joint Secretary S Gautham Allada, who engaged in a detailed discussion with representatives from both rural and urban areas.

The local representatives stressed the urgent need for central financial assistance to strengthen basic amenities such as clean drinking water supply, sanitation systems, internal roads, transportation, street lighting, and underground drainage. They also highlighted the need for proper funding to support initiatives like the Green Ambassadors programme and urged the Commission to ensure that these crucial areas are not overlooked.

Further, they requested the Commission to consider the current population figures, rather than outdated data from the 2011 Census, when allocating funds. A key suggestion put forth was to provide a consolidated fund without separating tied and untied grants, as a more flexible fund structure would better serve local development priorities.

Responding to the representatives, Dr Ghosh assured that the Commission would carefully examine all suggestions and inputs from local body representatives. He acknowledged the importance of grassroots feedback in framing equitable and effective funding strategies.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration P Sampath Kumar, Additional Commissioner M Sudhakar Rao, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya took part in the meeting.

Also present were elected representatives including Sarpanches, ZPTC and MPTC members, Municipal Mayors, and Chairpersons from various parts of the state. Senior officials such as ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, Deputy CEO Zubeda, DPO Suseela Devi, Sri City GM Chandramouli, and Finance Commission section officers Rajashekhar, Bhushan Rao, and Siddayya.