Local body polls in Andhra Pradesh postponed

Amaravati: The State Election Commission has issued a notification postponing the elections to the local bodies until further notice.



State Election Commissioner Justice V Kanagaraj here on Wednesday said the elections to the MPTCs/ZPTCs and urban local bodies (ULBs) had been paused till April 30 previously and the matter landed in court. The matter was sub judice and even the issue of 'colours applied to the panchayat buildings had been contested in the court. The Court had directed a change in colours to the building in a stipulated time.

Taking into consideration all those things, the paused elections had to be postponed till further time as was necessary and all the orders were complied with, the notice said.