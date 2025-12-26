Locals raise concern over effluents entering sea

Visakhapatnam: Untreated industrial pollutants entering the sea pose a serious threat to marine ecosystem, food chain, human health and coastal economy. For years, villagers of Kapuladibbadupalem and surrounding villages have been bringing the issue to the notice of the officials concerned. However, no action has been initiated so far to address the long-pending problem. They said that as untreated industrial pollutants are released into the sea, it is contaminating seafood, destroying marine habitats and disrupting fish populations.

Based on repeated requests made by the locals, former BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, founder of scuba-diving institute Platypus Escapes Subhash Chandra along with others visited some of the stretches where effluents get into the sea. The fishermen in the area explained how their livelihoods have been affected due to the marine pollution. Further, they said that many of them suffer from diseases due to water and air pollution.

Responding to them, Ravindra said that he will bring the issue to the attention of the authorities’ concerned and public representatives for necessary intervention and work towards resolving it. As carcasses of sea turtles washed ashore at Thimmapuram Beach, Ravindra expressed deep concern that continued marine pollution could also threaten the survival of dolphin species in the region. He appealed to the public to refrain from indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste and underlined the importance of taking collective responsibility in protecting the marine ecosystem and called for the support from citizens, industries and authorities.