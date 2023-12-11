Locals strongly oppose mining on Injadri hill

Srikakulam: Sanction of lease for mining on Injadri hill was strongly opposed by residents who claimed that they were offering prayers on the hill every year.

Injadri hill area is 30 acres and it is covered in survey number-1 situated at Padda grama panchayat limits in Meliaputti mandal.

For mining of colour granite deposits, revenue, mines and geology departments’ officials sanctioned lease to 13 acres extent to a private company.

On learning about it, residents of Jalagalingupuram village opposed it by stating that they were offering prayers on the top of the hill during every year before rainy season and before commencement of kharif crop works.

Jalagalingupuram village is a hamlet of Marripadu-C grama panchayathi.

Allowing mining on the hill is sheer violation of Hindu religious feelings, beliefs and hitting of custom which has been followed by locals from time immemorial, locals said.

“The Injadri hill is situated adjacent to Jalagalingupuram village and granite mining on the hill is against rules and Hindu tradition and custom,” said R Anuradha, sarpanch of Marripadu-C grama panchayat.

“To gain undue advantage both ruling YSRCP leaders and officials adopted an unethical way which is against Hindu religious feeling and belief,” alleged D Balaraju of Jalagalingupuram.

He said they lodged a complaint with the District Collector seeking cancellation of the granite lease.

Villagers R Ganapathi Rao, G Chaitanya, K Laxminarayana, M Joga Rao, K Sankara Rao, R Durga Rao, G Taviti Naidu and others warned to intensify agitation against the granite lease.