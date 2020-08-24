Lockdown Crisis: Activists take out rally seeking help for dancers in Guntur

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh branch of India Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) national survivors forum and VIMUKTI survivors collectively organised a rally at Chilakaluripet on Monday and submitted a representation to mandal tahsildar to address the issues of dancers community and rescued survivors of trafficking who have been suffering for the last five months due to corona lockdown.

`They demanded that the government provide identity cards to dancers, ration cards and render financial assistance to the affected families.

VIMUKTI president Haseena and Lakshmi and other survivors participated in the rally.