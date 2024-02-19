Lokayukta committed to uphold transparency, ethical governance

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta has released its annual report for the year of 2023. Governor S Abdul Nazeer has presented the annual report in adherence to Sub-Section 5 of Section 12 of AP Lokayukta Act, 1983. The comprehensive report covers the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

In a press release on Sunday, the Lokayukta had stated that the annual report was released by the Governor in Vijayawada on February 16. Lokayukta Judge Justice P Lakshman Reddy and others were present. The Justice has stated that Lokayukta remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability and ethical governance in the State, playing a pivotal role in addressing various challenges. The report provides an in-depth overview of the Lokayukta's activities, achievements and challenges encountered throughout the year, stated the Justice.

In addition to its core functions of addressing citizen grievances and investigating corruption allegations against public servants, Lokayukta actively tackled critical issues affecting the State, including unauthorised sand reaches, encroachments and illegal sand mining. Proactive measures were taken to curb illegal activities, ensuring the protection of government lands and water bodies.

The Justice further stated that a noteworthy instance of the Lokayukta's proactive role was witnessed in addressing unethical practices in the Government General Hospital, Kurnool. Lokayukta’s interventions led to the recovery of substantial amounts, totalling to an impressive amount of around Rs 41.13 crore that directly benefited the state exchequer.

In a stride towards modernisation, Lokayukta launched a new website in 2023 to enhance accessibility, transparency and public engagement. The platform provides a user-friendly interface for citizens to lodge complaints, access information, and stay informed about the Lokayukta's initiatives.

Lokayukta experienced a significant influx of complaints in 2023, with a total of 2,813 cases brought to its attention. This increase reflects growing awareness among the public about Lokayukta's role in addressing grievances.

Lokayukta expressed sincere gratitude to its dedicated staff members, whose tireless efforts have been instrumental in realizing the institution's noble objectives.

For further information, the public are advised to visit the Lokayukta's new website: https://lokayukta.ap.gov.in/