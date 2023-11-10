Lokayukta orders to suspend tahsildar & VRO for graft

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy has passed dismissal orders for two corrupt officials of revenue department. The District and Sessions Judge and Registrar, Lokayukta, in a press release on Thursday, has stated that J Venkateshwarulu, resident of Kondaraju Palli village of Dornala mandal in Prakasam district, lodged a complaint in Lokayukta about the wrongful online entries and issuance of pattadar pass books to unconnected persons by KVRV Prasad Rao, the then Tahsildar of Dornala and presently working as Tahsildar of Mitla mandal and Daniel, the then VRO Dornala Cluster Member and presently VRO of Godavada village in Pamarru mandal.

The Registrar has stated KVRV Prasad Rao made online entries and issued pattadar passbooks to unconnected persons in respect of government lands in Inamukkala revenue village of Dornala mandal and also made wrongful land entries in favour of the unconnected persons in Yadavalli village of Dornala mandal without verifying the records and without following the due procedure and without issuing notice to the original pattadars and cancelling the pattas issued in their names, stated the Registrar. Further the complainant alleged that the Tahsildar had transferred government land records in favour of his relatives.

After going through the contents of the complainant, Lokayukta issued notices to the Prakasam district Collector to probe into the issue and submit the report. The Collector after a thorough investigation had submitted a final report on November 6, 2023 wherein the Tahsildar and VRO have changed the entire land record in respect of the subject survey numbers as per their whims and fancies.

The irregularities committed by the delinquent officers were rectified in revenue records and appropriative disciplinary proceedings have been initiated by CCLA and Special Chief Secretary to AP government and appointed Joint Collector of Prakasam district as Inquiry Authority and Forest Settlement Officer.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, AP had informed that as per the rule, a copy of the enquiry officer report was furnished to the charged officers, KVRV Prasad Rao and Daniel and they were directed to submit their further written explanations on the findings of the enquiry report.

Finally, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, AP, had issued orders imposing punishment of ‘Dismissal’ from service against KVRV Prasad Rao and Daniel.