Lokesh assures MSP to ryots once TDP returns to power

Kadapa (YSR sistrict): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has assured the farmers that minimum support price (MSP) would be provided to their produce once the party returns to power after the 2024 elections.

As part of the 37th day of Yuvagalam Padayatra, he interacted with farmers at Vandlapalle village in Vayalpadu mandal in Annamayya district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leader pointed out that several farmers in the State have committed suicide due lack of proper MSP.

The TDP leader recalled that Rs 13,000 crore was spent for the welfare of farmers in Rayalaseema region during the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, Lokesh interacted with the Muslim Minority people at Indiramamma Nagar of Kalikiri mandal.

He alleged that Wakf Board properties worth crores of rupees were being grabbed by YSRCP leaders across the State. He said that judicial powers will be provided to the Wakf Board to prevent encroachment of lands after the TDP returns to power.

Meanwhile at Kalikiri, senior TDP leader from Vijayawada Vangaveeti Radha joined Lokesh's Padayatra.