Lokesh blames Jagan for exit of Reliance, Tryton

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday held the YSRCP government's retrogressive policies responsible for the decision of Reliance and Tryton companies to withdraw their multi-crore investments from the state. He deplored that with the exit of Reliance and Tryton, AP had lost investments of Rs 17,000 crore in just a matter of two days. The Jagan Mohan Reddy was destroying the existing job opportunities on the one hand and it was not creating new jobs on the other. The 'daub calendar' released by the Chief Minister was only meant to coat his fake regime with colourful lies and betrayals, he said.

In a statement here, Lokesh demanded the Chief Minister to explain why his regime has driven away Lulu, Franklin Templeton, Reliance and Tryton. While Reliance has withdrawn its plan to set up industry in AP, Tryton has decided to shift its unit to Telangana. With this, the State has lost thousands of job opportunities.

Lokesh said that the Chandrababu regime signed an MoU with Reliance Group at the CII Partnership Summit on February 25, 2018, for investing Rs 52,000 crore in different phases in AP. Ambani was convinced to make these investments by providing 150 acres near Tirupati airport for making Rs 17,000 crore investment in an electronics plant. Over 25,000 jobs would have been created at this plant.

Lokesh said that the US-based Tryton signed the MoU to invest several thousands of crores in AP.

The TDP MLC expressed concern that the Jagan regime was irresponsibly terrifying and driving away all corporate companies from the state thereby destroying all chances of state youth for getting good jobs in the state. Jagan Reddy promised 75 per cent jobs for AP youth in private industries but eventually created salesmen jobs to sell the CM's President Medal whiskey bottles in the government liquor shops.