Lokesh chairs TDP Parliamentary Party meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Probably for the first time the TDP national general secretary, Mr Nara Lokesh, is chairing the Parliamentary Party meeting being held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting, which is mainly focussing on the strategy to be adopted by the party in the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to begin on September 18. Against the backdrop of the arrest and the judicial remand that followed of the party supremo and former chief minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, the meeting acquires significance as the MPs are mainly discussing the issue.

The TDP Parliamentary Party (TDPP) decided to bring the arrest of Mr Chandrababu to the notice of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh following the remand of Mr Chandrababu. The MPs decided to bring the attention of Parliament on both the issues.