Lokesh cites LG’s Sri City facility as speed of doing biz example

Amaravati: Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications NaraLokesh highlighted the rapid development of LG Electronics' Rs 5,000-crore manufacturing facility at Sri City, describing it as an example of the state's focus on speedy execution and investor-friendly governance.

In a social media post, Lokesh said the project has made significant progress within seven months of land handover in May 2025, calling it a demonstration of Andhra Pradesh's "Speed of Doing Business".

He noted that the facility is being developed at "speed and scale" while meeting global quality standards. The plant, spread over 247 acres, will be LG Electronics' third manufacturing facility in India. It is expected to manufacture refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and key components, and to generate thousands of jobs, the Minister said.

From a greenfield site handed over in mid-2025, the project has moved swiftly into advanced stages of construction, positioning Sri City as a major hub for consumer durables manufacturing in southern India. The facility is also part of LG Electronics' strategy to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply-chain integration in India.

According to Lokesh, commercial production is planned to begin by the end of 2026, with phased expansion continuing until 2029 to align capacity growth with market demand and employment generation. The Andhra Pradesh government said it supported the project through timely land allocation, coordinated approvals and continuous engagement with the company. Officials added that the facility is expected to spur the development of a local vendor and supplier ecosystem around Sri City. With large global investments moving quickly from approval to execution, the state aims to strengthen its position as a key destination for electronics manufacturing, driven by policy certainty, speed and a focus on job creation.

