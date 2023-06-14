Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district

Live
Kadapa (YSR District): The Yuvagalam padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been completed in YSR district on Tuesday. The TDP leader entered the district in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency on May 23. He has participated in Padayatra in the district for 16 days covering a total distance of 202 km.
He concluded his Yatra in the district on Tuesday at VP Kunta in Badvel Assembly constituency.
He has taken a break from the Yatra from May 26 to 29 to take part in Party’s Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. During his 16-day padayatra in YSR district, the TDP leader has addressed seven public meetings at Jammalamadugu, Proddaturu, Mydukuru, Kamalapuram, Chennuru (Kamalapuram Assembly segment) Badvel, Rajampet (Annamayya District). He announced action plan with regard to the TDP’s Mission Rayalaseema in Kadapa city.