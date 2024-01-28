Lokesh eyes massive win in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: Several YSRCP leaders from Mangalagiri joined the TDP in the presence of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Addressing the party leaders and activists on the occasion, Lokesh recalled how he got humiliated after his defeat in Mangalagiri in the last elections. "My goal is to emerge victorious with a massive majority in Mangalagiri in the ensuing State Assembly polls.”

Despite being in the opposition during the last four-and-half years, he said he has taken up several developmental works in Mangalagiri and called upon the party leaders and activists to work together for the success of the TDP. "I always respect seniors and encourage those who work hard and we should work for the victory of the TDP with maximum possible majority," Lokesh said.

Though some party leaders have suggested that he should contest from North Andhra to have a better impact, Lokesh said he had preferred Mangalagiri due to his attachment with the constituency and the people here.

Maintaining that the coming 72 days are very crucial for the party, he wanted all the activists and leaders to work with dedication for the success of TDP. "Once the TDP is back in power and if I win from Mangalagiri with massive majority, I will take every measure to develop Mangalagiri as a model Assembly constituency," Lokesh declared.

Those who joined the TDP on Saturday in the presence of Lokesh, said that they wanted development of their area and this is possible only with the TDP. They all agreed that they wanted to continue their journey in politics under the able leadership of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is a visionary and under the able guidance of Lokesh.

They recalled how they faced several humiliation while in YSRCP and said that they could not respond to the people's queries too. Former ZPTC Yella Jayamma, sarpanch from Pedapalem Krishna Prasad and other leaders along with hundreds of their supporters joined the TDP.