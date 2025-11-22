Lokesh hails Centre for unveiling labour codes

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Friday welcomed the rollout of the Centre’s four labour codes, describing them as a transformative reform that strengthens wage security, dignity, workplace parity and healthcare access for India’s workforce.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X announcing the implementation, Lokesh said world-class manufacturing required world-class labour frameworks, and the new codes represented a major step toward that goal.

In his post, Lokesh said he was “especially heartened” by the safeguards extended to gig workers and the renewed commitment to gender parity in workplaces. These protections, he said, were essential pillars of an inclusive economy. He called the reforms a “significant leap toward building a globally competitive labour ecosystem” and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his leadership on the landmark initiative.