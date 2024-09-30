Lokesh initiative for greenery

Live
Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh has taken steps to develop greenery in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and developed five grass cutting machines with his own funds.
Guntur: Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh has taken steps to develop greenery in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and developed five grass cutting machines with his own funds.
He will take steps to remove the weed on both sides of the road in the constituency and appointed five workers to cut the grass on both sides of the road.
He will pay their wages from his pocket. The workers cut the grass and weed on both sides of Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Ghat Road in Mangalagiri on Sunday.
