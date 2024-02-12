Lokesh lambasts Jagan for failing to keep poll promises

Srikakulam: North Andhra is a Great land and people here are hard workers, dedicated and committed in nature. Noted freedom fighters Garimella Satyannarayana, Gouthu Latchanna and Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu belong to this place.

But such a great land has now been converted into a centre for ganja under the rule of “psycho” Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, lamented TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at the ‘Sankharavam’ public meeting at Itchapuram on Sunday, Lokesh said that North Andhra is a fortress for TDP and it is also known as land of struggles. “I am proud to launch Sankharavam from this land,” he said.

In his speech Lokesh posed series of questions sarcastically to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his Siddham events. The TDP leader wanted to know if he (Jagan) is Siddham (getting ready) to go to jail, to suppress BCs, SCs and STs and to “kill” his own family people.

Lokesh pointed out CM Jagan has enhanced power tariff nine times and APSRTC bus fares thrice. He even failed to provide security to his own sister.

He said Jagan is symbol of cheating as he failed to fulfill his poll promises like filling up vacancies in government departments, conducting DSC for teachers’ recruitment, completion of pending irrigation and drinking water projects, coconut research centre in Uddanam, MSP for cashew nuts etc.

Lokesh said Jagan failed to keep his word on revival of sugar factories, allotment of land for railway zone in Visakhapatnam and protection of steel plant lands in Visakhapatnam etc., Jagan had set a record by cancelling over 100 welfare schemes during the last four-and-a-half years.

He assured to re-introduce all the welfare schemes which were stopped by Jagan and assured to fill up vacancies in government departments, payment of unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, free journey for women in APSRTC buses, yearly three gas cylinders at free of cost etc.

TDP Srikakulam parliamentary constituency president K Ravi Kumar and party Palasa constituency in-charge G Sirisha also spoke on local issues and failures of the YSRCP government.