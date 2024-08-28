Lokesh on a four-day trip to Vizag from today

Visakhapatnam: Minister for human resource development, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam as part of his four-day trip.



The minister is slated to arrive in the city on August 28 (Wednesday) and attend a host of programmes during his stay in the city that will continue till August 31.

Apart from participating in a meeting scheduled with the party cadre in the city, the minister will attend a court hearing.

As part of his four-day-long visit, Lokesh is slated to attend a meeting with the CEOs of various companies at a conference to be held on August 29.

On August 30, Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a review meeting with school education department officials after carrying out inspections in a few schools. Later, he is slated for a meeting with the public representatives.

After the formation of the alliance government, this would be the minister’s first visit to Visakhapatnam.