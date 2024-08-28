  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh on a four-day trip to Vizag from today

Lokesh on a four-day trip to Vizag from today
x
Highlights

He will meet party cadres, CEOs of various companies, holds a review with education officials after inspecting some schools

Visakhapatnam: Minister for human resource development, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam as part of his four-day trip.

The minister is slated to arrive in the city on August 28 (Wednesday) and attend a host of programmes during his stay in the city that will continue till August 31.

Apart from participating in a meeting scheduled with the party cadre in the city, the minister will attend a court hearing.

As part of his four-day-long visit, Lokesh is slated to attend a meeting with the CEOs of various companies at a conference to be held on August 29.

On August 30, Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a review meeting with school education department officials after carrying out inspections in a few schools. Later, he is slated for a meeting with the public representatives.

After the formation of the alliance government, this would be the minister’s first visit to Visakhapatnam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X