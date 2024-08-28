Live
Lokesh on a four-day trip to Vizag from today
He will meet party cadres, CEOs of various companies, holds a review with education officials after inspecting some schools
Visakhapatnam: Minister for human resource development, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam as part of his four-day trip.
The minister is slated to arrive in the city on August 28 (Wednesday) and attend a host of programmes during his stay in the city that will continue till August 31.
Apart from participating in a meeting scheduled with the party cadre in the city, the minister will attend a court hearing.
As part of his four-day-long visit, Lokesh is slated to attend a meeting with the CEOs of various companies at a conference to be held on August 29.
On August 30, Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a review meeting with school education department officials after carrying out inspections in a few schools. Later, he is slated for a meeting with the public representatives.
After the formation of the alliance government, this would be the minister’s first visit to Visakhapatnam.