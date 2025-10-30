Lokesh orders immediate assessment of damage

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh has directed the officials concerned to immediately assess the intensity of Cyclone Montha and the damage caused by it across various districts of the state and expedite the restoration of power in the affected areas. Chairing a review at the Real Time Governance Society centre on Wednesday, Lokesh sought detailed reports from the district units of the administration, particularly Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, NTR, and Prakasam, from where large-scale power disruptions have been reported.

“The restoration of electricity in cyclone-hit areas must be completed at the earliest. Every delay directly impacts relief operations,” Lokesh told officials, emphasising the need for field-level coordination between departments and local representatives.

The Minister instructed officials to keep party representatives, leaders, and volunteers active on the ground to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts. “This is the time for collective action. Our priority is to ensure that no family in the cyclone-affected districts suffers due to administrative delay,” he said.

Lokesh continuously monitored Cyclone Montha’s trajectory and its impact through real-time updates from the RTGS command centre. A special midnight review was held with senior RTGS officials, where he evaluated district-wise situation reports, including road clearance, shelter management, and supply chain logistics for essential commodities.

After the cyclone crossed the coast late in the night, Lokesh personally alerted the district collectors and consulted the MLAs and local leaders in the affected constituencies to coordinate on relief distribution and evacuation. He instructed that conditions at the rehabilitation centres be closely monitored to ensure the comfort and safety of the evacuees lodged there.

Officials said efforts were underway to restore electricity and road connectivity in several low-lying areas, while additional personnel have been deployed to support rehabilitation work.