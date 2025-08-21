Lokesh promises full support to aqua sector

Undavalli: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh pledged full support to the state’s aquaculture sector and urged stakeholders to turn the current crisis into an opportunity.

Aquaculture Advisory Committee led by Lokesh and agriculture and fisheries minister K Atchannaidu met at Lokesh’s residence on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to address the challenges facing the aquaculture industry, particularly in light of the retaliatory tariffs imposed by the United States. Exporters, processing unit owners, farmers, feed company representatives, hatchery owners, and government officials attended the meeting.

Lokesh referred to the sector’s vital role in providing employment for thousands of young people. He noted that the US has already imposed a 25 per cent tariff on aqua exports, with the possibility of another 25 per cent increase. In response, he called for a collaborative effort between the Central and state governments and the aquaculture industry to solve these issues. He said that he recently discussed the sector’s challenges with Central leaders during his visit to Delhi.

Lokesh also stressed the need to focus on alternative markets like Russia and the European Union. He said that reducing production costs and power tariffs would be discussed and a decision made soon. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also paying special attention to the issue.

Agriculture minister Atchannaidu spoke on the need to reduce reliance on foreign exports and increase domestic shrimp consumption. He said discussions would be held with the Central government to include shrimp in the Indian Army’s menu.

During the meeting, aqua farmers expressed their gratitude to the coalition government for its efforts in reducing feed prices. Exporters and processing unit owners requested the government to consider a special package to help the sector overcome the crisis. Farmers also requested the swift implementation of power subsidies. Minister Lokesh said that a report detailing the issues discussed and the actions needed from both the central and state governments would soon be submitted to the center.

AP State Aquaculture Development Authority chairman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, special chief secretary, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries B Rajasekhar and other senior officials attended the meet.