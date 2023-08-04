Lokesh promises to distribute assigned lands to poor

Vinukonda(Guntur District): The TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday promised to distribute the assigned lands to the poor immediately after the party forms the coming government.

“We will acquire all the assigned lands that are now illegally occupied and distribute them to the poor,” Lokesh told the villagers of Kotcherla of Vinukonda Assembly segment in combined Guntur district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra.

When the villagers of Kotcherla complained that they do not have even drinking water, Lokesh said that this corrupt government did not implement even the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

“Once the TDP is back in power all the problems of the rural areas will be resolved. Safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep and house-sites will be allotted to those who do not have shelter,” he said.

As the Yuva Galam reached the 2,300 km milestone at Kondramutla village, the TDP national general secretary laid the foundation stone for the Varikapudisela project.

“I am assuring you that the coming TDP government will take up the project and complete it in a record time to meet the needs of the people here,” Lokesh said.

When farmers from Angaluru said that they are not getting Minimum Support Price for their farm products, Lokesh said that since the Chief Minister has zero knowledge on agriculture the farmers are facing such untold hardships and said once the TDP is back in power their issues will be resolved on a war-footing basis

Villagers complained about not getting any farm loans since their lands belong to assigned category, replying to that Lokesh said that once the TDP government is formed a detailed survey will be conducted and these lands will be deleted from the prohibitor category. Lokesh is giving one-day gap for Yuva Galam on Friday as he is attending the Mangalagiri court.

Lokesh is getting ready for a legal battle against a media house and the then chairman of the Skill Development, Ajay Reddy, for spreading falsehood against him.