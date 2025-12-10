Lokesh seeks OpenAI partnership for AI University in AP

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has opened discussions with global technology giants to position the State as a hub for artificial intelligence, quantum research and next-generation digital infrastructure.

As part of his US tour, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh met OpenAI chief technology officer Srinivas Narayanan in San Francisco and urged the company to collaborate with the State in setting up an AI University and expanding data-centre operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said the government aims to achieve the goal of ‘one AI-enabled member in every family’ and is preparing to offer free access to ChatGPT for undergraduate and school students in the initial phase. He asked OpenAI to support large-scale skill development programmes and consider choosing Andhra Pradesh, now emerging as a data-centre hub, as a preferred location for its future infrastructure.

OpenAI CTO Srinivas Narayanan said the company, which serves users in more than 180 countries and partners with Infosys and TCS on enterprise AI integration, would examine the proposals with a high-level delegation. ChatGPT, valued at USD 90 billion, generated USD 3.5 billion in revenue last year through subscriptions and enterprise services.

Lokesh also met AMD senior vice-president for AI Vamsi Boppana and urged the chipmaker to set up assembly, testing and packaging units in the electronics clusters at Srikalahasti and Kopparthi. He said Andhra Pradesh is rapidly transforming into an electronics manufacturing hub under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and has introduced a dedicated Electronics and Semiconductor Policy. AMD’s Boppana AMD would evaluate the State’s proposals.

In further meetings, Lokesh discussed collaboration with Canva executives for the Amaravati Creator Land project, which forms part of the State’s planned entertainment and digital creativity hub. Canva’s leadership said the company, would review the proposals internally.

Lokesh also invited Rigetti Computing CTO David Rivas to establish a quantum research unit in the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati and integrate Rigetti’s cloud-based quantum systems into State digital infrastructure. Rivas said the company would consider the proposals.