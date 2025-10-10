Lokesh sets timeline for DSC to fill teacher posts

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh has directed officials to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in the last week of November 2025, followed by DSC (teacher recruitment) notification in January 2026 and the DSC exam in March to fill teaching posts before the next academic year. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its promise of conducting DSC every year to fill teacher vacancies.

During a review meeting with senior officials of the Education Department at the AP Secretariat on Thursday, Lokesh emphasized that candidates should prepare early for both TET and DSC. He instructed officials to ensure that new teachers join duty promptly after the exams. Of 423 pending teacher-related requests, 200 have already been resolved, while the remaining are tied to procedural and financial issues. The Minister stressed the importance of student learning outcomes. He directed that the 10th class syllabus be completed by December, followed by a 100-day plan to boost results. Curriculum reforms from classes 1 to 5 must be effectively implemented. Work on the 11 newly sanctioned Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas should begin soon.

Lokesh also called for a grand Constitution Day celebration on November 26, with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker attending the student assembly. He proposed sending 78 Best Teacher Award winners on a study trip to Singapore to learn global best practices.

The Minister discussed the issue of student kits under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Scheme for the next academic year and directed officials to scale the Kadapa Smart Kitchen model for mid-day meals across the state. Plans were also outlined to set up computer labs and basic infrastructure in high schools.

On higher education infrastructure, Lokesh called for a hackathon to design Amaravati’s new Rs. 100-crore Central Library, with the best model to be implemented. He also discussed modernization plans for libraries across districts and constituencies, including steps to collect library cess from local bodies.

Lokesh further outlined preparations for the upcoming intermediate exams, a 100-day performance improvement plan for high schools, and implementation of the Kalalaku Rekkalu scheme.

Human Resources Department Secretary Kona Shashidhar, School Education commissioner Vijayaramaraju, College Education Director Narayana Bharatgupta, Samagra Shiksha project director B Srinivasa Rao, Public Libraries director Krishnamohan, and Library Infrastructure Development Corporation MD Deevan Reddy participated.