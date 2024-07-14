Live
- Teen-Friendly Adventures Await in New Orleans
- CM Revanth Reddy promises to resolve fee reimbursement issue
- BJP has history of toppling State govts: Congress
- The Dangers Of A 70-Hour Work Week: Health Risks and Ethical Concerns
- Educationist-turned politician devoted his life to public service
- Vizag Warriors march towards finals in APL
- CM Revanth Reddy to distribute safety kits to toddy tappers today
- IIITH awards degrees to 600 students at 23rd convocation
- Broker held for trafficking people to Cambodia
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 14 July, 2024
Just In
Lokesh shows interest to collaborate with Tony Blair’s AI institute
Minister Nara Lokesh met former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tony Blair on Saturday, and expressed interest to work with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Vijayawada/Mumbai : Minister Nara Lokesh met former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tony Blair on Saturday, and expressed interest to work with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Accompanied by his wife Nara Brahmani, the IT and electronics minister met Blair in Mumbai and deliberated on futuristic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications in various formats of governance.
“Today, Nara Brahmani and I had the honor of meeting with former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair. Our discussion on the application of AI in various areas such as government, education, health, and politics was truly insightful and inspiring,” said Lokesh in a post on ‘X’.
Their discussion also delved on how to leverage AI’s application in these sectors to enhance incomes. “Thank you Tony for a meaningful discussion as always. I look forward to working with you on a common agenda,” added Lokesh, a Stanford management graduate. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change aims to help leaders and governments by advising them on strategy, policy and delivery by deploying technology.