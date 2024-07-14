  • Menu
Lokesh shows interest to collaborate with Tony Blair’s AI institute

Lokesh shows interest to collaborate with Tony Blair’s AI institute
Minister Nara Lokesh met former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tony Blair on Saturday, and expressed interest to work with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Vijayawada/Mumbai : Minister Nara Lokesh met former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tony Blair on Saturday, and expressed interest to work with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Accompanied by his wife Nara Brahmani, the IT and electronics minister met Blair in Mumbai and deliberated on futuristic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications in various formats of governance.

“Today, Nara Brahmani and I had the honor of meeting with former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair. Our discussion on the application of AI in various areas such as government, education, health, and politics was truly insightful and inspiring,” said Lokesh in a post on ‘X’.

Their discussion also delved on how to leverage AI’s application in these sectors to enhance incomes. “Thank you Tony for a meaningful discussion as always. I look forward to working with you on a common agenda,” added Lokesh, a Stanford management graduate. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change aims to help leaders and governments by advising them on strategy, policy and delivery by deploying technology.

