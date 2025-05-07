Chargesheet Filed In 30-Year-Old Corruption Case Against 82-Year-Old Retired Official

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police submitted a chargesheet on Monday in a Bilaspur district court against DD Bhutada, an 82-year-old retired officer, concluding a disproportionate assets investigation initiated nearly three decades ago.

The case targets Bhutada, who served as Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in Bhopal when Madhya Pradesh was still a unified state. The chargesheet was presented in the special court established under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Bilaspur, according to an EOW official.

The investigation began when EOW Bhopal registered the case in 1995, with investigative authority later transferred to EOW Raipur following Chhattisgarh's formation as a separate state in November 2000.

On September 13, 1995, investigators conducted raids at Bhutada's Bilaspur residence and other properties connected to him. During these searches, authorities discovered he owned a rice mill and multiple land holdings in the Bilaspur area.

The EOW also confiscated gold and silver items, approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash, and various other possessions from his premises. The investigation ultimately determined that Bhutada had allegedly accumulated assets valued at three times his legitimate income sources.