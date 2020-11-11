Lokesh slams Govt efforts to suppress Abdul Salaam case

Amaravati: TDP National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday accused the YCP Government of resorting heinous methods to suppress the joint suicide of Abdul Salaam and his family members in Nandyal, in a statement.

Lokesh said that the ruling party leaders were sending the police to terrorise and intimidate the family members of Salaam to sign in white papers in order to help in covering up the case. A full-scale conspiracy was going on to protect the persons who were guilty of abetting the suicide of the whole family.

Nara Lokesh expressed concern over the brazen attempts of the YSRCP Government to continue its harassments against the Salaam family members even after his suicide. It was condemnable that a Minority family was being put to such non-stop harassment in gross violation of their human rights. Now, the police were visiting Salaam house and frightening the remaining members of his family.

Lokesh said that the ruling party leaders in Nandyal were making all out efforts to threaten and tamper with the evidence. All this was being done only to save the accused persons. The Government cannot abdicate its responsibility and stringent punishment should be awarded to the guilty persons.

Stating that the Minorities came under increasing attacks under YSRCP regime, Lokesh said that the whole familiy of a Muslim Minority anganwadi woman worker was thrown on the road in the Chief Minister's own district. The ruling party leaders tried every trick to get her out of her job so as to give the same to one of their followers at Rayachoti. The ruling YSRCP rowdies have stooped to the level of burning down the anganwadi school. This was enough to say that a diabolical regime was going on in the State.

Lokesh said that the hapless woman had to look after her four children alone but the YSRCP leaders were not having any sympathy for her. Crossing all limits, the ruling party leaders also got false cases filed against the woman. The CM should explain to the people whether this was the safety and security that his regime was ensuring to the women of AP. The YSRCP was harassing the followers of some religions.

Nara Lokesh said that after abetting joint family suicide of Abdul Salaam family, the Government now announced Rs. 25 lakh compensation. The CM should explain to the people whether this would bring back the precious lives of the harassment victims. At least now, the ruling party leaders should stop trying to save the guilty persons responsible for the suicides so as to award exemplary punishment to them. There was no safety to the Minorities under the Jagan Reddy regime and atrocities were being committed without any fear of the laws.