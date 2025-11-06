Lokesh targets global skill linkages, AI curriculum

Vijayawada: HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh directed officials to accelerate industry partnerships and align skill development with emerging technologies during a high-level review of the skill development department held at his Undavalli residence.

Lokesh said that since the NDA government assumed office, 78,000 youth have secured jobs through 406 job fairs conducted across all 175 Assembly constituencies. He emphasized that more organisations must be brought into the employment network to expand job opportunities for young people.

The minister stressed the importance of integrating digital and artificial intelligence (AI) training into the curriculum to meet global workforce demands. He instructed officials to coordinate with senior Central government authorities and forge partnerships with world-class companies specializing in advanced technologies.

Lokesh also called for updating ITI and polytechnic syllabi to reflect the manpower needs of the State’s upcoming industries.

Skill development officials reported that 94.6 per cent of polytechnic graduates and 98 per cent of ITI students in Andhra Pradesh are gaining employment. They added that 30 industry-aligned courses have been launched for blue-collar jobs, while 12 model career centres have trained over 1.22 lakh youth. Plans are underway to collaborate with IFLU to provide foreign language training in German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean, expanding overseas job prospects.

The department has linked ITIs and polytechnics with 273 industrial units across 16 sectors under five industrial clusters, with 17 companies sponsoring laboratories. Lokesh asked officials to identify 16 major industries, one for each cluster, and integrate them directly with the training institutes.

He also suggested examining the establishment of a state-level NAAC center in Mangalagiri and announced that a comprehensive Skill Portal will soon be launched to streamline training and placement services.

Skill Development Corporation MD Ganesh Kumar, OMCAP advisor Sita Sharma and CDAP CEO Narayana Swamy attended the meeting.