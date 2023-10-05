Lokesh to meet Naidu tomorrow

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will meet his father, TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Friday. According to the party leaders here, Lokesh, who reached Gannavaram from Delhi on Thursday, will leave after the meeting with the party chief leaders in Vijayawada and reach Rajamahendravaram at midnight. Party sources said that Lokesh has already applied for Mulakat with Chandrababu Naidu and the authorities have also approved. Along with Lokesh, TDP state president K. Atchannaidu is also expected to meet Naidu. A special meeting with representatives of the TDP Legal Cell was arranged at Lokesh Camp Residence in Rajahmundry on Friday morning.



It is expected that Lokesh will explain the details of the meetings he held with legal experts and leaders of various parties in Delhi to Chandrababu in this meeting. Party sources said that there is a chance to decide on the action plan for the bus yatra of Nara Bhuvaneswari in this mulakat.

The TDP hopes to urgently appoint a coordination committee for joint action with the Janasena Party. Chandrababu said in earlier Mulakat that the appointment of this committee will be taken after Lokesh comes from Delhi. The TDP leaders believe that a decision will be taken on a joint action committee. At present both TDP and Janasena ranks are participating in Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra.

In view of the extension of Chandrababu Naidu's judicial remand till the 19th by the court, party main leaders feel that measures to be taken to stabilize the morale of the Telugu Desam Party activists, as well as appropriate action on the action plan for the continuation of agitation, have now become crucial.

After the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case on September 10, Lokesh, who stayed in Rajahmundry for 4 days, went to Delhi on September 14. He spent his time busy gathering support by holding discussions with leaders of various political parties and consulting with legal experts regarding the trial of the cases. He participated in agitations such as Motha Mogiddam, and Satyameva Jayate Deeksha which were called by the TDP against Naidu's arrest.