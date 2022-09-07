Lokesh to visit Karunakar's family today

Nellore: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is visiting Musunuru village in the district on Wednesday for consoling the family members of Duggirala Karunakar who committed suicide due to alleged harassment by the local ruling party leaders.

It may be recalled that the TDP leaders charged that there has been a dispute between Dalit fisherman Karunakar and local leaders Kethireddy Jagadiswar Reddy and Suresh Reddy for some time regarding auctions and rights for fishing in a local pond and the ruling party leaders have allegedly imposed some restrictions on him leading to him getting vexed with life and he committed suicide on Aug 20, leaving a note.

His wife and family members also complained the same during the judicial probe conducted by Kavali RDO Seena Naik that Karunakar committed suicide only due to the pressure mounted by the ruling party leaders.

Nara Lokesh is visiting the family for collecting details on the death of Karunakar and to monitor arrangements for Mini Mahanadu in Nellore to be held from September 14 to 16. Leaders are planning for one-day Mahanadu, one-day reviews with local leaders and one-day for organising Badude Badudu during the three days.

Party leaders S Chandramohan Reddy, B Ravichandra, SK Abdul Aziz, P Srinivasulu Reddy, Ch Venkateswara Reddy, K Lakshmaiah Naidu, K Srinivasulu Reddy and others visited a site close to Regadichelaka village in Kodavaluru mandal on Tuesday to finalise the venue for Mini Mahanadu.