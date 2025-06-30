Lokesh urges TDP leaders to appreciate efforts of cadre

Vijayawada: Minister for Education and IT and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, while cementing his ties with members at the grassroots level, on Sunday called upon party workers to diligently promote the ‘Suparipalana - Tholi Adugu’ (The First Step in Good Governance) campaign door-to-door for a month, ensuring its success. He made these remarks during a TDP meeting held at the party's national office here, which focused on the campaign marking a year of the NDA government's rule.

While taking the campaign to every household, members should explain the coalition government’s developmental and welfare initiatives of the past year and record public feedback via an app, Lokesh explained. He also instructed members to report their work through the ‘My TDP’ app, ensuring strict adherence to the door-to-door campaign for its success.

While seeking to galvanise the party at all levels, Lokesh recounted the overwhelming public mandate given to the party in the 2024 elections. “The primary reason for this victory was the arrogance and work ethic of the previous rulers,” he stated. He particularly emphasized the immense hard work of the party cadre behind this success. Lokesh recalled that during his Yuva Galam padayatra, party leader Chandrababu Naidu had introduced the CUB (Cluster, Unit, Booth) system. Despite initial skepticism, this system had significantly strengthened the party’s booths and enabled numerous activities, he pointed out.

Lokesh asserted that the previous ruling party’s arrogance was the sole reason for their decline from 151 seats to just 11. He urged all party members to remember this lesson. He advised party members to operate “as if we are in Opposition, even while in power.” This approach, he explained, involved actively addressing public issues.

The TDP national general secretary appealed to everyone not to forget the hardworking cadre who had faced harassment, false cases, and even imprisonment during the previous regime. He mentioned the appointment of observers to ensure the party cadre are not overlooked, while being fully utilised.

Describing the party office as a “sacred temple,” Lokesh stressed the need to build party offices in every district and constituency. He announced efforts to significantly involve women in the party structure by introducing co-convener positions in CUBs.

Lokesh underlined the necessity of combining the experience of senior leaders with the energy of the youth. He called for fostering a spirit of competition among party members, noting that Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu had topped the list for organisational building in his constituency, while Mangalagiri stood fifth.

Lokesh concluded by observing “party is supreme” and that continuous victory, as seen in Kuppam due to robust organisational structure, was achievable with focused efforts on party organisation. He mentioned that 90 per cent of KSS (Karyakartha Sadhikaratha Sarathi) registrations, along with 82 per cent of booths, 80 per cent of units, and 80 per cent of clusters, had been completed. He called for strengthening of allied wings and prioritizing those who worked in various committees by July 5th.