Lokesh worships Goddess Mahankali

Guntur: Minister for HRD & IT Nara Lokesh presented offerings to Goddess Mahankali at Mahankali Devasthanam at Kantamraju Konduru of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district on Sunday, on the occasion of reinstallation of the Devasthanam. He presented silk saree, Pasupu, Kumkuma, bangles to Goddess Mahankali and performed puja. Devasthanam priests blessed him with Vedic hymns and felicitated him. He also visited newly installed Subrahmanyeswara Swamy, Ganapathi sub-temples.

Government chief whip in State Legislative Council Panchmarthi Anuradha, TTD Board member Tammisetty Janakidevi were among those, who participated.

Earlier, Lokesh visited Bhagiratha Maharshi idol at Gautam Buddha Road in Mangalagiri on Sunday on the occasion of Bhagiratha Maharshi birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.

While coming to Kantamraju Konduru, Lokesh examined Buckingham Canal between Kaza and Chinavadlapudi.

He directed the irrigation department officials to remove hyacinth in the canal for the smooth flow of the water.