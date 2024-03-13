Lokesh’s Sankharavam meets infuse renewed vigour among party cadre

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 3-day blitzkrieg in the district to galvanise the party workers for the election battle had ended successfully, realising the objective to make party workers of both TDP-JSP battle ready.

Lokesh's very idea of 'Sankharavam' was a unique programme to infuse new life into the party workers, make them feel important with a promise for recognition and rewarding them with nominated posts. His visit virtually electrified the party workers. The young party workers saw in Lokesh a promise for their future and someone to bridge the gap between the old and the young.

He was not just a youth icon but someone wielding power and authority and ability to take over party leadership in the near future. He no longer could be brushed aside as a 'Pappu' so called by the YSRCP but he has started calling the shots in the party. He had been projecting the 'Red Book' which will be a Damocles sword around the neck of over-enthusiastic officials with a political colour.

The 50 lakh odd army of party workers have a leader with whom they can identify and turn to. More than anything they have a young captain. The Sankharavams have become a hot topic of discussion in political circles.

The 'Sankharavams' held at Uravakonda, Kalyandurg, Rayadurg, Anantapur, Tadipatri, Puttaparthi and other places actually brought about a semblance of unity, identity and even a rallying point for senior leaders with Lokesh who gave the senior leaders their due.

This concept of 'Sankharavams' provided a platform to not only accord recognition to party workers but also gave Lokesh an exposure to mingle and integrate with senior leaders and the latter in turn felt comfortable with Lokesh as he always mingled with them cheerfully sans arrogance.

This conducive climate, political observers say would usher in smooth transfer of power and responsibilities in future from septugenarian Naidu to young Lokesh.

Tech-savvy Lokesh is already in touch with party workers through party apps and monitoring their activities and performance at the ground level. He is clearly pointing out lapses in the party machinery district wise, giving them an impression that the big brother is watching everything.

Lokesh tore into the myths that the party will be no more with the fading of Nara Chandrababu Naidu but gave everyone the confidence that the party would never go into oblivion, as per a British saying "The King is dead. Long Live the King !.” Lokesh came, conquered and he left.