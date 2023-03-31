Lokesh's Yuva Galam boosts TDP morale

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 4,000 km blitzkreig dubbed as 'Yuva Galam' to be covered in 400 days in the state, entered its 55th day in Raptadu, the home turf of ex-minister Paritala Sunitha. Nara Lokesh entered Kadiri in Sathya Sai district on March 18. The Lokesh's juggernaut which completed 12 days, is progressing ahead trying to make a lasting impact on the electorate, with hardly a year left for the 2024 Assembly and general elections.





The composition of Yuva Galam mostly TDP activists, diehard followers of local leaders and disgruntled elements of multiple caste organisations, who felt left out of welfare agenda are meeting the young Nara Lokesh and speaking out against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.





Unnerved by the mockery of YSRCP & Co on the speaking style of Nara Lokesh, the young turk is picking up in his style of delivering serious political talk and political observers say that efforts whether conscious or unconscious could be seen in him in copying or imitating Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mannerisms of showering affection on differing sections of people including women, aged people in the form of embraces, hugs and caressing babies. However, what is conspicuously absent is a broad-based crowd that reflects on an anti-incumbency wave. Despite the heat wave and rising mercury levels, the crowds that are walking with him are definitely a motivating factor for him to march ahead with enthusiasm. Lokesh is also doing homework well in mentioning local problems and government failures with senior leaders tutoring him. He is trying to focus on chief minister's failures by placing facts and figures instead of merely indulging in Jagan bashing.





In many of the interactive sessions with youth, women and different sections of people, an impression is created that the questions posed by selected individuals are tailor-made to make Lokesh comfortable in answering questions. Spontaneity is lacking in the questions posed. The people's expression of anger and discontentment before Nara Lokesh is not so much evident.





Many TDP leaders believe that the hero of padayatra will automatically emerge as a chief ministerial candidate in the event of TDP victory in the 2024 elections and are trying to connect well with him as equations change when CM candidate changes. They are visualising a scenario where Chandrababu Naidu will be the party president and Nara Lokesh the chief minister. Political observers say that Naidu has no alternative but to project his son as CM candidate in the larger interests of the party's future. Giving 40 per cent tickets to youth decision is also being an indication to the scenario to unfold in 2024. Political observers also believe that the Yuva Galam will graduate into a more serious campaign and transform anti-incumbency into a revolution. As of now, the padayatra is generating political heat to boost the confidence of the party rank and file.