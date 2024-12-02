Loknayak Foundation to bestow Narla awards on journalists

  • Menu
Vijayawada: Loknayak Foundation beginning from next year would bestow best journalist awards to the journalists in the name of the late journalist celebrity Narla Venkateswara Rao.

Chairman of Loknayak Foundation Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad announced here on Sunday while paying flower tributes to Narla Venakteswara Rao on the premises Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here in connection with the 116th birth anniversary of the celebrity editor of yesteryear to that effect.

The Loknayak Foundation would present every year on December 1 the best journalist awards—one each in the city, the town and the rural areas—carrying a cash award of Rs 50,000 each.

For the last 21 years, the Loknayak Foundation had been presenting life achievement awards to the best litterateur with a reward of Rs 2 lakh and three social workers each with a cash award of Rs one lakh on January 18. The decision now has been taken to include the journalists.

Comrade GRK and Polavarapu Cultural organisation secretary Golla Narayana Rao, noted poet Bandla Madhava Rao, educationist Gumma Sambasiva Rao and Sunkara Nagabhushanam were also present.

