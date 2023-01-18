Long pending UDS problem at Dwaraka Nagar to end soon

Tirupati: The Underground Drainage System (UDS) problem pending for long in the 42nd division of the Municipal Corporation including Ramachandra Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar and KT Road in the city is going to end soon following the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday directing the officials to take up the required measures for execution of works to resolve the problem.

Corporator of the division Sekhar Reddy took the issue to the notice of Mayor Dr P Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and they have responded and conducted an inspection of the division on Tuesday.

The duo directed the officials to take up the works immediately to set right the long-pending problem which has been causing inconvenience to the residents in the well-developed commercial-cum-residential area in the city.

With many commercial establishments including star hotels, shops etc. coupled with more and more apartments coming up in the area the UDS laid two decades back turned inadequate resulting in the UDS often overflowing onto the roads much to the inconvenience of the residents and also to the people visiting the commercial establishments.

Despite the residents submitting representations and political parties staging protests, the problem remained unsolved.

After inspecting the locality, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner ordered the engineers concerned to prepare the estimates and invite tenders for taking up the works at the earliest to enhance the UDS capacity to avoid overflowing in the area.

The Mayor and Commissioner responding to the residents also directed the officials to take up the reconstruction of rain-water drains that were damaged in the recent rains. They also directed the town planning and engineering officials to conduct a joint inspection for laying a road connecting the area with Tirumala bypass road for the convenience of the residents in the nearby localities.

The elected municipal council is always ready to solve the civic problems in the city, the Mayor said. Corporation officials including superintendent engineer Mohan, municipal engineer Venkatrami Reddy, health officer Dr Harikirshna and others were present.