Look beyond laddu adulteration, Pawan Kalyan appeals to SC

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who had addressed Varahi Sabha for the first time after the alliance government came to power on Thursday, was at his best and without mincing words, made his stand on Santana Dharma very clear.

Stating that he was not speaking in his capacity as the Deputy CM or president of Jana Sena but as a Sanatana Dharmi, Pawan Kalyan made two important points. One that he was an ‘Unapologetic Sanatani Hindu’ and would lay down his life to protect it. Second was an appeal to the Judiciary (Supreme Court) that it should not look at the issue of laddu adulteration as an isolated instance. “It is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Pawan said the government was finding fault with the TTD, its chairman, and the then-executive officer for several violations that had taken place during the previous regime. The TTD board was constituted by the YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “All rules were violated, and acts of several sacrileges were committed and sanctity was continuously violated. There was repeated attack on Sanatana Dharma.

The former chairman of the board had set up Srivani Trust, collected Rs 10,000 for darshan and gave a receipt of Rs 500. Where did the balance of money go? There are many more issues and that is why the government wants a thorough in-depth probe into all irregularities and also investigate the role of previous executive officers and chairmen. He urged the apex court which is examining the issue of the laddu adulteration to consider all these issues.



He said he would like to remind that all this had happened during the regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy who has 29 cases pending in courts and of them 11 charges related to cheating under IPC 420, cases of criminal intimidation, breach of trust, promoting enmity on grounds of religion, cases of and language and forgery among others. He appealed to the judiciary to take all these factors into cognizance.

Pawan referred to issues like missing of 30,000 girls, desecration of 290 temples, exit of major industries like Hyundai, Amar Raja, LuLu group etc due to harassment by YSRCP government. His social media had abused judges of High Court and Supreme Court and he wrote a letter against the former Chief Justice of India as well. There is no end to the list. Jagan, he added is not innocent.